Fallen Crane Leaves '4x5-Meter Hole' in Russian Warship Admiral Kuznetsov

A floating dry dock holding Admiral Kuznetsov became submerged in water after a power supply disruption, collapsing a crane on the carrier's deck and causing injuries to ship repair plant workers.

A crane has fallen onto the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, the flagship of the Russian Navy undergoing a refitting overhaul in Murmansk, leaving a hole above the waterline that measures 4 by 5 meter, said Alexei Rakhamnov, the head of Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation.

A spokesman for the repair plant where the vessel is docked told Sputnik that because parts of the deck were dissembled for repair and upgrade, the fallen crane dealt more damage to the equipment rather than the deck itself.

PD-50, one of the largest floating dry docks in the region, sank at the ship repair plant after a voltage sag overnight Tuesday. No casualties were reported following the incident; however, according to Murmansk Oblast Governor Marina Kovtun, one person went missing and another two were rushed to the hospital.

The vessel suffered no damage that could affect the upgrade time and was towed to a repair yard outside the 35th shipbuilding plant in Murmansk where repairs will continue.