Nusra Front Militant Sentenced to Jail in Russia for Terrorist Activity in Syria

YAKUTSK (Sputnik) - A militant from Jabhat al-Nusra* terrorist group, who was involved in terrorist activity in Syria, was sentenced to 20 years in high-security prison in Russia's Sakha Republic, the press service of the Federal Security Service (FSB) regional office said on Tuesday.

The ruling was issued by the Far Eastern District Military Court in Yakutia.

"[Russian] citizen Mirvokhidov Mirsokhidzhon, born in 1991,… was sentenced to 20 years in high-security prison," the press service said.

It added that the man was involved in terrorist activity in Syria and was trained at the Jabhat al-Nusra camp.

The terrorist was detained as he tried to enter Russia with forged documents.

*A terrorist organization, banned in Russia and a number of other countries.