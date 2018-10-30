Dry Dock Sinks at Russian Plant, Aircraft Carrier Avoids Any Damage

A floating dry dock PD-50 sank at the shipbuilding plant which performed repairs on Admiral Kuznetsov, according to the spokesperson. No casualties have been reported following the incident.
"The vessel suffered no damage after the incident at the 82nd [shipbuilding] plant," the spokesperson said.
Admiral Kuznetsov has been towed to a repair yard outside the 35th shipbuilding plant in Murmansk where its repairs will continue.
