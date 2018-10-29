Three-Year Old Girl Gets Attacked by Lion During Circus Show (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

The attack apparently occurred after the girl’s mother allowed her child to venture too close to the barrier surrounding the arena, where she waved a small flag; unfortunately this thin metal fence proved to be too flimsy to contain the lioness.

A three-year old girl ended up being viciously savaged by a lioness during a circus performance in Russia’s Krasnodar Region when the animal suddenly managed to break through the protective barrier surrounding the arena and pounce upon the child.

WARNING: The following footage is graphic and may offend sensibilities

According to eyewitnesses of the attack, the lioness snatched the girl by the arm and dragged her into the arena where it proceeded to bite the child’s head.

The girl was quickly rushed to a local hospital, where she was treated for lacerations on her face.

The authorities launched a criminal investigation into the incident and detained the circus director for questioning.