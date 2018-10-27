Floods, Mudslides Injure 60 in Russia's Kuban Region (PHOTO, VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as 60 people were injured as a result of flooding and mudslides in Russia's southern Kuban region, regional emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday.

"According to new information, 66 people were injured, six of them died, two are missing," a spokesperson said, adding that nine people were sent to hospital.

On Friday, local emergency services told Sputnik that six people have died in floods and mudslides caused by heavy rains in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar and another three people have sustained injuries.

Наш фотокорреспондент отправился в Туапсинский район, где накануне произошло наводнение.https://t.co/Evre5H5XPw pic.twitter.com/FOkCjETjwZ — Кубань 24 (@kuban24tv) 25 октября 2018 г.​

Теперь либо самолетом, либо никак. Сочи отрезало от мира. pic.twitter.com/XC2pCyuHTp — KP.RU — Кубань (@kp_kuban) October 25, 2018

On October 24, the Krasnodar Region's Tuapsinsky District and Apsheronsky District along with the city of Sochi, which hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics, were hit by torrential rains and subsequent floods and mudslides.

On Thursday, the rains led to the collapse of a bridge across the Makopse River in the south of the region, which was part of the road connecting Sochi with the seaside resort of Dzhubga, located some 106 miles west of Sochi along the Black Sea coast. As a result, traffic on the road has been completely blocked and there is no alternative route.

A state of emergency has been declared in the affected areas.