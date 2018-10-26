Russia's FSB Says Stopped Activity of Six Members of Daesh Cell in Moscow Region

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) stopped the activities of six members of a Daesh* cell in the Moscow region, the FSB said in a statement.

"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, jointly with Russia's Interior Ministry… conducted manhunt and investigative activities in the Moscow region to stop illegal activities of six members of an organized, deeply secret cell of the Islamic State international terrorist organization," it said, adding that the detained militants planned to carry out terror attacks in Moscow using firearms and improvised explosive devices.

"The terrorist cell was managed by emissaries in the Syrian Arab Republic — natives of the Central Asian region," the FSB said.

It said automatic weapons, reports on terror attack plans, money and instructions on how to make improvised explosive devices were seized from the militants.

The Russian Federal Security Service thwarted almost 30 terrorism-related activities, including 15 terrorist attacks, over the nine months of this year.

In 2017, these numbers included 61 terrorist-related activities, including 18 major terrorist attacks, and 56 terrorist cells disbanded.

*Daesh, also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS is a terrorist group banned in Russia