Twitter Users Share PHOTO, VIDEO of Havoc as Rainstorm Hits Krasnodar, Russia

The reconstruction of damaged infrastructure is being impeded by rising water levels in rivers and ongoing heavy rainfall, which is expected to continue until October 26.

The Krasnodar region of Russia has been hit by a major rainstorm that has flooded houses, city streets, damaged roads, regional infrastructure, and resulted in the deaths of two people. At least 460 people have been evacuated from the affected areas.

Krasnodar residents posted numerous videos on social media depicting floodwaters washing away cars, trees, and rocks as they rush through city streets.

Вчера в Туапсе pic.twitter.com/KCxIFpsDLz — Елена Анина (@_1242871238051) October 25, 2018

🌊 Больница в Хосте оказалась прямо в русле бурной горной реки. Первый этаж полностью затоплен. Сумасшедший поток не ослабевает. pic.twitter.com/ZXtwJcfTQi — Татьяна 🇷🇺 (@Best_Ural) October 25, 2018

One user wrote that residents of Sochi have to "swim" down the city's streets to reach their workplaces.

Недоброе утро для жителей Сочи. На работу им приходиться добираться вплавь. Уже третий день Краснодарский край заливает.. pic.twitter.com/66qyP3Mvgq — Татьяна 🇷🇺 (@Best_Ural) October 25, 2018

READ MORE: Two People Killed in Heavy Rainfall in Krasnodar Region — Reports (VIDEO)

At least 320 houses in the region have been cut off gas supplies, while several villages have been left without drinking water. Local authorities have organized supplies of drinking water to the villages, but said the restoration of infrastructure is being obstructed by rising water levels in nearby rivers.

На земле есть рай — Краснодарский край😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GzAisu8R6z — Сега Акс (@SegaAks) October 24, 2018

At the same time, the disaster has also crippled railway links and part of the federal road between Sochi and Dzhubga, connecting several major coastal cities to the rest of Russia. Several twitterians have posted photos of the destroyed road.

Сочи полностью отрезан от внешнего мира!!! Мост на федеральной трассе в Макопсе смыло! Ни жд ни авто не ездит! pic.twitter.com/0AJ9HJHAYC — Громов Сергей (@sohi1962) October 25, 2018

Others, meanwhile, showed the dangerous state of one of the region's railroads as a result of the flood.

According to forecasts, the rainstorm is set to continue until October 26. Authorities have already begun reconstruction work, but at the moment they are largely hindered by the rising water levels in nearby rivers and ongoing rainfall.