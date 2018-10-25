Russian FM: Moscow Provides US Info on Missile Tests That Allegedly Violated INF

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has provided the United States with all information about the Novator 9M729 cruise missile which Washington considers Minister the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), deputy Foreign Deputy Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday.

"Regarding the 9M729 missile… This missile is claimed to be Russia's violation of the INF Treaty since we have allegedly tested it at a distance prohibited by the agreement. But at the earlier stages of discussion of this matter, we gave the American colleagues fully-detailed information about when and at what distance tests of this missile had been conducted," Ryabkov said during a talk show aired by Russia's Channel One television.

"Moreover, a regular launch of this missile at a range substantially shorter than 500 kilometers [some 310 miles] was carried out during last year's Zapad-2017 exercises," Ryabkov stressed.

Sergey Ryabkov also said Wednesday that the INF treaty would be a priority at the November 11 meeting of Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

"I am convinced that the topic will be among the main ones when the presidents meet and the conversation starts. We need to figure out where the United States is moving on this issue," Ryabkov said.

The INF treaty was signed between the Soviet Union and the United States in December 1987, and required the parties to destroy their ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (from 310 to 3,417 miles). The INF treaty has an unlimited duration and each side can terminate it by providing compelling evidence to substantiate its decision.

Russia and the United States have repeatedly accused each other of violating the treaty. Moscow, in particular, stated that the United States was deploying launchers for Tomahawk missiles in Romania and Poland, which is prohibited under the agreement.

