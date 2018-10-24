Russia, Italy to Launch Joint Brand 'Made With Italy' - Lawmaker

Russia and Italy will launch a joint brand "Made with Italy," Elena Panina, member of the Russian State Parliament's International Affairs Committee, said on Tuesday.
During Conte’s visit to Moscow, issues related to enhancing of Italian investors' activity in Russia and the creation of new joint ventures, not only in the automotive industry, but also in consumer goods manufacturing, will be discussed, she noted. The politician recalled that Russia still imported a lot of Italian clothing, shoes and textiles.
READ MORE: Italy's Enel Renewable Energy Giant Believes in Russia's Innovation Potential
She added that many European countries, including Italy, France, Germany and Hungary, no longer wanted to listen to the dictates of the United States and began to openly restore relations with Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)