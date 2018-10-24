Russia, Italy to Launch Joint Brand 'Made With Italy' - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrived in Russia on Tuesday and will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Before Conte's visit, a meeting of the Russian-Italian Entrepreneurship Committee initiated by the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (IRCC), was held in the RCC.

Russia and Italy will launch a joint brand "Made with Italy," Elena Panina, member of the Russian State Parliament's International Affairs Committee, said on Tuesday.

© REUTERS / Alessandro Bianchi Italy Hopes EBRD to Resume Financing Businesses in Russia

"Brand 'Made in Italy' is known worldwide. Therefore, it’s very important for Russia to offer the Italian side to create a new brand, 'Made with Italy.' It refers to a production of Russian-Italian products that will be sold both in our country and in third countries," Panina told Sputnik.

During Conte’s visit to Moscow, issues related to enhancing of Italian investors' activity in Russia and the creation of new joint ventures, not only in the automotive industry, but also in consumer goods manufacturing, will be discussed, she noted. The politician recalled that Russia still imported a lot of Italian clothing, shoes and textiles.

READ MORE: Italy's Enel Renewable Energy Giant Believes in Russia's Innovation Potential

She added that many European countries, including Italy, France, Germany and Hungary, no longer wanted to listen to the dictates of the United States and began to openly restore relations with Russia.