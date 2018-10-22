Register
00:04 GMT +323 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Video Camera

    ‘Simple Russian Woman’: Woman Accused of US Election Meddling Makes Statement

    CC BY 2.0 / Deutscher Webvideopreis / Manche Videocamper haben auch ihre Filmausrüstung mitgebracht
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Russian national Yelena Khusyaynova says she is “proud” that a “simple Russian accountant” can decide who becomes a US president.

    Khusyaynova has commented on US Department of Justice allegations about her involvement in the 2016 US presidential election.

    "My name is Yelena Khusyaynova, I am an accountant of Russian new website ‘Federalnoye Agentstvo Novostey' [Federal News Agency, FAN]," she says in Russian in the video, initially published by Russian news website the Daily Storm.

    "US officials claim it was me who elected [US President] Donald Trump for the Americans. They also say I will elect American lawmakers in November 2018," she added.

    Azadi Tower on Tehran's Azadi Square
    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    'Claims Rooted in Delusion': Iran Rejects Charges of Meddling in US Elections
    According to Khusyaynova's statement, she is a "simple Russian woman" who has worked her entire life.

    "I know accounting. I know how to manage a fishing kolkhoz [collective farm], how to grow and bring up children, but sadly, I don't know English," Khusyaynova said.

    She added that she was shocked that a simple accountant could determine the outcomes of elections for US presidents and lawmakers.

    "But then, my heart filled with pride: turns out, a simple Russian accountant can choose US presidents, should she only wish so," she said.

    Commenting on the allegations, Khusyaynova called on the citizens "of the entire world" to together "help American people to elect politicians that will act on this Earth humanely, that will lead our planet to peace and kindness."

    "Let us together wish for America to become once more a great and peaceful country," she concluded.

    United States Department of Justice
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / w:User:Coolcaesar / United States Department of Justice
    US Charges Russian National Over Alleged Conspiracy, Including Midterm Election Meddling - Justice Dept.
    According to US DOJ allegations, Khusyaynova is the chief accountant for an internet influence operation codenamed "Project Lakhta," which the department described as "a Russian umbrella effort funded by Russian oligarch Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin and two companies he controls, Concord Management and Consulting LLC and Concord Catering."

    The department claims "Project Lakhta" involved the creation of thousands of email and social media accounts in order to wage "information warfare against the United States," and that Khusyaynova was in charge of the operation's budget of more than $35 million.

    The operation "continues to this day," the DOJ claims.

    FBI-Emblem
    © AFP 2018 / Mandel Ngan
    Blocking Meddling from China, Russia Among ‘Top Priorities’ of US Government
    The department announced last Friday that it had charged Khusyaynova with conspiring to interfere in the upcoming US midterm elections in November. That same day, a joint statement by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the DOJ, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security warned that Russia, Iran, China and other foreign actors were conduction "ongoing campaigns" designed to "undermine confidence in democratic institutions and influence public sentiment and government policies," and might be used to meddle with the midterms and even the 2020 presidential election.

    Russia has repeatedly denied any allegations of involvement in the 2016 election, during which Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton suffered a crushing defeat. Her loss is attributed by some, at least in part, to the scandal of her mishandling of classified information via a private email server while secretary of state and the subsequent FBI investigation into the matter, which dogged Clinton for much of the campaign season.

    Related:

    Amid Mainstream Hysteria, Twitter Troll Trove Shows Little Evidence of Meddling
    Russian Foreign Ministry Refutes Allegations of Moscow's Meddling in Libya
    Election Meddling: Journo Explains Why Trump, Pence Got It all Wrong About China
    Is Mainstream Media Meddling in Cuba's Constitutional Affairs?
    Trump Ex-Campaign Chief Sought Help From Israel in US Election Meddling – Report
    Tags:
    statement, video, election meddling, 2016 US presidential elections, US Department of Justice, Yelena Khusyaynova, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Arachnid Paradise: Greek Lake Gets Govered in Gigantic Spider Webs
    Arachnid Paradise: Greek Lake Gets Govered in Gigantic Spider Webs
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse