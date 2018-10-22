‘Simple Russian Woman’: Woman Accused of US Election Meddling Makes Statement

Khusyaynova has commented on US Department of Justice allegations about her involvement in the 2016 US presidential election.
"My name is Yelena Khusyaynova, I am an accountant of Russian new website ‘Federalnoye Agentstvo Novostey' [Federal News Agency, FAN]," she says in Russian in the video, initially published by Russian news website the Daily Storm.
"US officials claim it was me who elected [US President] Donald Trump for the Americans. They also say I will elect American lawmakers in November 2018," she added.
"I know accounting. I know how to manage a fishing kolkhoz [collective farm], how to grow and bring up children, but sadly, I don't know English," Khusyaynova said.
She added that she was shocked that a simple accountant could determine the outcomes of elections for US presidents and lawmakers.
"But then, my heart filled with pride: turns out, a simple Russian accountant can choose US presidents, should she only wish so," she said.
Commenting on the allegations, Khusyaynova called on the citizens "of the entire world" to together "help American people to elect politicians that will act on this Earth humanely, that will lead our planet to peace and kindness."
"Let us together wish for America to become once more a great and peaceful country," she concluded.
The department claims "Project Lakhta" involved the creation of thousands of email and social media accounts in order to wage "information warfare against the United States," and that Khusyaynova was in charge of the operation's budget of more than $35 million.
The operation "continues to this day," the DOJ claims.
Russia has repeatedly denied any allegations of involvement in the 2016 election, during which Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton suffered a crushing defeat. Her loss is attributed by some, at least in part, to the scandal of her mishandling of classified information via a private email server while secretary of state and the subsequent FBI investigation into the matter, which dogged Clinton for much of the campaign season.
