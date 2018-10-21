Two US Public Groups Members Want to Visit Crimea in 2019 - Lawmaker

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - Members of the two US public organizations have sent an official letter to the Crimean authorities asking to arrange a visit to the peninsula next year, the head of the Crimean parliament's committee told Sputnik on Sunday.

"We were addressed by the US nationals with a proposal to discuss their possible visit to Crimea in 2019. They are members of the two US public organizations – the Center for Citizen Initiatives and a US student organization. I believe that the group will be formed and they will come," head of the Crimean parliament's inter-ethnic relations committee Yury Gempel said.

READ MORE: Norwegian Man Starts Travel Firm, Offers Tours to Crimea Despite Sanctions

© Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko Italian Deputy Prime Minister Disagrees With Journalist Calling Crimea Referendum 'Fake'

Gempel added that the aim of the visit was to establish a friendly and partner relationship with the peninsula.

This is not the first time when Crimean authorities anticipate international delegations to visit Crimea. Earlier this year, Crimean Parliament's Deputy Speaker Yefim Fiks told Sputnik that Crimean authorities were prepared to receive a delegation from the European Parliament if EU politicians expressed the desire to visit the peninsula.