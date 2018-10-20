Dozens of Crimea College Shooting Victims Remain in Hospital – Health Ministry

"As of 10 a.m. Saturday [7:00GMT], 45 people have been receiving treatment, 25 of them are children," the Russian Health Ministry’s press office said in a statement.
Three people are in a critical condition, according to the press release. The condition of 10 others is assessed as serious.
READ MORE: Photos From Inside Kerch College After Deadly Blast Released
The attack, the first of its kind to hit Russia's Black Sea peninsula, was initially treated as an act of terrorism but was later reclassified as mass murder. The shooter killed himself in the college library.
All comments
Show new comments (0)