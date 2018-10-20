Russian Hockey Fan Strips Off Clothes for a Reason (PHOTOS)

After the biggest hockey club in Russia’s Novosibirsk found itself last in the ranking, one of its most devoted fans rushed to collaborate with the club’s management, looking for ways to boost the club’s reputation and attract more hockey enthusiasts to the stadium.

One of the fans of the Russian ice hockey club Sibir, Elena Kusacheva, has stripped off her clothes, for a perfectly good cause – to promote support for her beloved team, which has sluggishly kicked off the new KHL season.

Kusacheva, who has recently shared her racy photo shoot, noted the reason she did it was to attract “more beautiful people” to the stands, adding that Sibir supporters should be more active and enthusiastic about their team and especially when backing it.

Although she understands that supporters arrive at the stands exhausted, after a 9 o-clock working day, she says she wants the stadium to be “rebranded” to lighten up the atmosphere.

“Our home sector is very dull. These are people who came to watch hockey after a hard working day at a factory. I want to see more beautiful people in the stands. I want the stadium to be rebranded. I would like to see more colorful jerseys, because we are really too ‘grey’,” Kusacheva was quoted as saying by Novosibirsk news outlet NGS.

There was also another reason behind the set of Elena’s revealing pictures, as good as the first one: Elena has made up her mind to thereby mark international No Bra Day, which is meant for raising breast cancer awareness around the world.

“A great number of groups and organizations that are connected with the underwear market are celebrating it. I just wanted to show that the team is developing, that it has its own traditions. It’s just a celebration, like Halloween.”

In a bid to finally end her team’s streak of bad luck, Elena is also launching a YouTube channel with tongue-in-cheek short clips, which will inspiringly focus on fans during play breaks.