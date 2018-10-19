Fireworks Explosion at Factory Near St. Petersburg Kills Two - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An explosion occurred at the Avangard fireworks plant in the town of Gatchina, near St. Petersburg, at least five people were inside the building at the time of the blast that had technical causes, a regional emergency services official told Sputnik.

"It was a technological explosion. The building was partially destroyed," the officials said, adding that at least five people were inside the factory building at the time of the explosion.

"Two people have been rescued from the rubble," he said.

According to the emergency services, 2 people died and 2 more were wounded due to the blast, while one person is still missing.

#новости Мощный взрыв произошел на заводе пиротехники в Ленобласти.

В городе Гатчина (Ленинградская область) около железнодорожной станции «Балтийская товарная» прогремел сильный взрыв. Об этом сообщили «Невские новости».https://t.co/iZnT1NZeMo pic.twitter.com/DLctoiHeTv — Гуинплен (@leiurusbite) 19 октября 2018 г.

​Following the incident, Governor of the Leningrad Region Aleksandr Drozdenko rushed to the site of the blast.