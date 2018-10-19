Probe Commission Rules Out Sabotage as Possible Cause of Soyuz Failure - Source

"The Commission understands that the damage was not intentional," the source said, noting that the commission had ruled deliberate sabotage as a possible version.
Russia's Roscosmos State Space Corporation will announce the results of the probe into the Soyuz-FG booster failure on Monday or Tuesday, Roscosmos press service head Vladimir Ustimenko told Sputnik.
"[The investigation will be completed] by the end of the week, give or take a couple of days. I think [the results will be announced] on Monday or Tuesday. The exact date is unclear, but I think we will meet the deadline," Ustimenko said.
Just minutes after the liftoff, the mission was aborted due to the booster's malfunction.
The two-man crew escaped in a rescue capsule and returned back unharmed. Immediately afterward, an investigation into the incident was launched in Russia.
