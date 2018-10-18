Situation in Kerch, Russia Day After College Attack (VIDEO)

A student perpetrated an attack using a gun and a bomb at a Kerch college in Crimea on October 17, leaving 20 people dead and injuring about 50 others.

According to the latest reports, the death toll in the Wednesday attack by a college student, who used a licensed shotgun to shoot at fellow students, and detonated an explosive device in the college building, stands at 19 with up to 50 wounded. The body of the suspect was later found in one of the rooms in the college with a gunshot wound. According to Crimea head Sergei Aksyonov, the assailant had committed suicide after perpetrating the crime.

