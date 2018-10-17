Ukrainian Authorities Boost Security at Border With Crimea After Kerch Blast

"Taking into account the situation related to the explosion … in Kerch, the State Border Service staff took a number of measures aimed at enhancing security at the administrative borders," the statement read.
The Ukrainian authorities are seeking to ensure the safety of citizens, who are crossing the border, according to the statement.
The Russian Investigative Committee classified the explosion as a terrorist attack and initiated criminal proceedings.
According to Crimea Head Sergei Aksyonov, the death toll from the attack has reached 18, while more than 40 people were injured.
