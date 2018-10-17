Criminal Proceedings Begun After Deadly Blast in Crimea's Kerch – Investigators

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Criminal proceedings have been initiated over a deadly blast at a college in Crimea's Kerch, the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

"Criminal proceedings have been initiated by the Russian Investigative Committee over the death of people as a result of an explosion at a Kerch college," the press service said in WhatsApp citing spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the situation.

READ MORE: Terrorist Act Considered Possible Cause of Blast in Crimea — Kremlin

Earlier in the day, the blast rocked the polytechnic college in Kerch, leaving at least 10 people dead and 50 more injured, according to the Crimean health ministry.

The Russian National Anti-terrorism Committee (NAC) said that an unidentified explosive device was detonated in the college.