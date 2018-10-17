Terrorist Act Considered Possible Cause of Blast in Crimea - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The information about the explosion at a college in Crimea's Kerch has been reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the version of a terrorist act is being considered among others, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated.

"The tragic news that comes from Kerch. Explosion. The president was informed… The data on those killed and the number of injured is constantly updated," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said Putin gave instructions to ensure transportation of those injured in the blast to leading hospitals, including in Moscow, and to take all required emergency measures to render assistance to them.

"[The version of a terrorist attack] is being considered," he said.

Criminal Proceedings Begun After Deadly Blast in Crimea's Kerch – Investigators

He said the president instructed the Federal Security Service (FSB) and investigative bodies to immediately establish the causes of the explosion.

Earlier the same day, the Russian National Anti-terrorism Committee (NAC) said that an unidentified explosive device was blown up in a college in Crimea's Kerch.