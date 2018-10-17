Roscosmos Plans to Restart Soyuz Launches From Nov. 28 to Dec. 3 - Reports

On October 11, the crew of the Soyuz MS-10 manned spacecraft made an emergency landing in Kazakhstan due to an accident that took place two minutes after the craft’s launch from the Baikonur cosmodrome.

The first launch since the accident may take place in Plesetsk starting from October 24 to 26, (it will be a) Soyuz-2 with a military satellite, according to reports citing sources.

Three Soyuz rocket launches will be conducted before the next manned Soyuz flight, the Roscosmos executive director stated at a press conference in the Yuri A. Gagarin State Scientific Research-and-Testing Cosmonaut Training Center.

The next expedition will fly to the International Space Station (ISS) in early December, Sergei Krikalev, the executive director of manned space programs at the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, said earlier.

On October 11, an accident occurred during the liftoff of a Soyuz-FG launch vehicle carrying the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft with two new members of the ISS crew on board — Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague. The crew safely returned to Earth in a jettisoned escape capsule.

The incident turned out to be the first failure of a manned space launch in modern Russian history. It is being investigated by a special commission from Russia's space agency Roscosmos. All manned launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome have been suspended until the commission finds out the causes of the failure.