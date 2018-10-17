Roscosmos Director, Cosmonaut Ovchinin Discuss Failed Soyuz Launch (VIDEO)

The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos is conducting a probe into a recent Soyuz rocket launch incident that was the first failure of a manned space launch in modern Russian history.

Roscosmos' director of manned spaceflight and former cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin are discussing the possible reasons behind the failed launch of the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft.

On October 11, a booster failed to launch the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft toward the International Space Station (ISS) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Just minutes after the launch, the mission was aborted due to the booster's malfunction.

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin escaped in a rescue capsule and returned on Earth unharmed.

Immediately afterward, the Russian side, which had built the booster, launched an investigation into the incident.