Russian Government Allocates About $130Mln for Economic Projects in Far East

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree on allocation of 8.4 billion rubles for implementation of economic projects in the Far Eastern Federal District, the document issued on the government’s website on Wednesday said.

“The signed decree allocates 8.4 billion rubles to implement investment projects in the spheres of extraction of natural resources, development of transport, social and energy infrastructure as well as industrial projects,” the decree’s concept note said.

The money was allocated to develop the airport of the city of Khabarovsk, build Nizhneleninskoye-Tongjiang railway bridge, modernize the port infrastructure, develop the Primorye-1 and Primorye-2 transport corridors, construct the Inaglinsky coal complex as well as a pulp and paper plant in the Khabarovsky Territory.

READ MORE: Russian Investment Fund to Strike First Non-Dollar Deals With China in 2019

The issue was considered during the government’s session on October 11.