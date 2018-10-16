Russian Seismologists Register 5.4-Magnitude Earthquake Near Kuril Islands

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (Russia) (Sputnik) – A 5.4-magnitude earthquake occurred on Tuesday near Russia’s Far East Kuril Islands, the Kamchatka Territory branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik.

“The 5.4-magnitude earthquake occurred on early Tuesday local time. The epicenter of the seismologic event was located at the depth of 300 kilometers [over 180 miles], 360 kilometers southwest of Severo-Kurilsk on the island of Paramushir,” the Geophysical Survey said.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Sakhalin Region department, the tremors were not felt in the settlements of the region. No tsunami alert has been declared.

READ MORE: Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Hits Russia's Far Eastern Coast Near Kuril Islands

There has been no information about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

The Kuril islands, as well as the Kamchatka Territory, are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes.