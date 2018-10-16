Register
    Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow

    Lebanese Orthodox Party Backs Russian Orthodox Church in Constantinople Row

    © Sputnik / Evgenya Novozhenina
    Russia
    BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Russian Orthodox Church has made the right decision to sever ties with the Patriarchate of Constantinople after the latter launched preparations for granting independence to the non-canonical Orthodox Church in Ukraine, the leader of the Lebanese Orthodox (Al Mashriq) party told Sputnik on Monday.

    Earlier in the day, the Russian Holy Synod decided to completely break the Eucharistic communion with the Patriarchate of Constantinople. The synod also called the latter’s move to revoke the 1686 act on transfer of the Kiev Metropolis under the jurisdiction of the Moscow Patriarchate as canonically void.

    "We supported from the start the intention to break off relations with the so-called Church of Constantinople, because we do not any more recognize the patriarchate that receives instructions from the outside in order to divide the Orthodox Church," Fadi Dairi said, reiterating support for the Russian Orthodox Church’s decision.

    READ MORE: Russian Orthodox Church Suspends Communion With Constantinople Patriarchate

    Kiev Pechersk Lavra
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Falin / Kiev Pechersk Lavra
    Russian Church Vows Tough Response to Constantinople Over Split Ukraine Church
    The Constantinople Synod confirmed last week that the Ecumenical Patriarchate had decided to proceed with granting autocephaly to Ukraine. In particular, it lifted the anathema from the heads of the two non-canonical churches, who had been excommunicated by the Russian Orthodox Church for their schism, and reversed the 1686 decision which transferred the Kiev Metropolis to the Moscow Patriarchate.

    The synod's decision has been welcomed by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who looks to establish a single independent church in the country.

    The Russian Orthodox Church has said that the Ecumenical Patriarchate's decision was akin to the "legalization of schism" and could affect millions of people in Ukraine and other countries. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate said that the synod’s decision was a hostile act, interfering with the Ukrainian church's affairs.

