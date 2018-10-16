Lebanese Orthodox Party Backs Russian Orthodox Church in Constantinople Row

Earlier in the day, the Russian Holy Synod decided to completely break the Eucharistic communion with the Patriarchate of Constantinople. The synod also called the latter’s move to revoke the 1686 act on transfer of the Kiev Metropolis under the jurisdiction of the Moscow Patriarchate as canonically void.
"We supported from the start the intention to break off relations with the so-called Church of Constantinople, because we do not any more recognize the patriarchate that receives instructions from the outside in order to divide the Orthodox Church," Fadi Dairi said, reiterating support for the Russian Orthodox Church’s decision.
READ MORE: Russian Orthodox Church Suspends Communion With Constantinople Patriarchate
The synod's decision has been welcomed by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who looks to establish a single independent church in the country.
The Russian Orthodox Church has said that the Ecumenical Patriarchate's decision was akin to the "legalization of schism" and could affect millions of people in Ukraine and other countries. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate said that the synod’s decision was a hostile act, interfering with the Ukrainian church's affairs.
All comments
Show new comments (0)