Register
18:10 GMT +315 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Prince Ajayi and his wife Natalia Vedenina.

    Probe Launched Into Death of Alleged Nigerian Prince Married to Russian Woman

    © cherinfo.ru
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 37

    Gabriel Segun Ajayi, a 32-year-old Nigerian married to a 50-year-old resident of the Vologda region, died of a massive heart attack at a dance club Friday night in the city of Cherepovets, about 500 km north of Moscow.

    Russian investigators have launched a preliminary probe into reports of Ajayi's death, saying that the cause of death would be determined after a forensic examination.

    Earlier, the official portal of the city of Cherepovets, Russia reported that Ajayi had died of a heart attack at a local nightclub. The Nigerian Embassy in Moscow has told Sputnik that it is looking into reports about the Nigerian national's death.

    Ajayi and his wife, rural Vologda region resident Natalia Vedenina, had earlier captured the attention of Russian daytime talk shows with their romance, due both to the 18 year age difference between them and the unusual story of a reported Nigerian prince agreeing to move to rural Russia to be with his wife.

    A man during Russia Day celebrations on Sobornaya Square, Omsk
    © Sputnik / Alexei Malgavko
    Blacks Living in Russia Dispel Scaremongering by UK Tabloids Ahead of World Cup
    The young man met Natalia on the internet in 2012, with neither speaking the other's language; they communicated through an online translator. Natalia's 22-year-old eldest son was apprehensive at first, concerned that the romance may have been some sort of scam. However, Gabriel turned out to be real, and in 2016, Natalia flew to Nigeria, where Ajayi proposed. After marrying, the couple moved to Russia, and in 2017, Natalia gave birth to twin boys. After coming to Russia, Ajayi began learning the language and started working as a tractor driver and local IT specialist.

    "I would spend days on the internet, and wasn't phased by the color of his skin or his age, nor the fact that he was from a completely different culture," Natalyia said in a talk show." "The more I got to know him, the more I realized that this was my man, who could feel and understand me, how I feel, even without words."

    Natalyia was devastated by the news of her husband's death. "Gabriel had a massive heart attack, he collapsed and died. He wasn't on any medications. My husband didn't have any complaints about his heart. I was informed two hours after it happened…Our children are just babies –they are just a year old, they don't understand anything yet," she said.

    Ajayi will be buried in the city of Cherepovets to be closer to his widow and his children. His mother lives with the rest of the family in a nearby village, and is assisting in nursing the children. The rest of Ajayi's family aren't likely to attend the funeral due to the distance and difficulties in obtaining a visa on such a short notice, according to local media.

    Nigeria is estimated to have about 2,000 kings, and thousands of princes spread across tribes, villages, towns and rural communities across the country. While these families have no formal authority or role in the government, they do play a role in dispute resolution according to local customs, and some have soft power which allows them to influence local politics.

    Related:

    Theresa May Tackles Modern Slavery on 'Publicity Stunt' Trip to Nigeria - Prof
    Nigeria More Suited to Playing in ‘Hot’ Volgograd Weather - Iceland Head Coach
    Rosneft, Nigeria's Oranto Petroleum Agree on Potential Cooperation in Africa
    Only Nigerian Lead Player Can Date Russian Women at World Cup - Coach
    The Ultimate Burial Machine: Nigerian Man Inters Father in Promised BMW (PHOTO)
    Nigerian Envoy to World Cup Fans: There's No Racism Problem in Russia
    Tags:
    heart attack, investigation, probe, death, prince, Nigeria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Candidates for Miss Earth 2018
    Miss Earth 2018: 90 Beauties Compete for the Crown
    Keyboard Warfare
    Keyboard Warfare
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse