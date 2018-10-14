Russian Strongman Pulls 11,000 Ton Ship, Setting New World Record (PHOTOS)

Russian powerlifter and Guinness World Record holder Ivan Savkin has a penchant for moving unbelievably heavy objects, including trucks, busses, trains, airplanes and even tanks.

On Saturday, the Vladivostok resident successfully pulled the Yuri Tarapurov, an 11,000 ton cargo vessel belonging to a local shipping company, half a meter from its berth.

"This is 500 tons more than the previous record set by the athlete – the 10,500 ton ship Sergei Gavrilov, which the athlete towed on March 17, 2018. His achievement is a new absolute world record for towing water transport. Ivan is dedicating the record to the upcoming celebration of the 80th anniversary of the establishment of Primorsky Territory," a press release on his VKontakte page stated.

Российский силач Иван Савкин сдвинул теплоход массой 11 тысяч тонн (ФОТО)



Приморский силач Иван Савкин во Владивостоке с первой попытки сдвинул с места на полметра теплоход Камчатского морского пароходства «Юрий Тарапуров» массой 11 тысяч тонн, сообщаетс https://t.co/to2T72xTdl pic.twitter.com/fsrK2vI4wd — Paradox-24 (@24paradox24) 14 октября 2018 г.

Russian news site's coverage of Savkin's feat.

Savkin accomplished his record-breaking feat at the Pervomaisky ship repair plant in Vladivostok.

Earlier, the powerlifter established Russian and world records by moving everything from an Airbus A-320 airliner, a Su-27 fighter, an An-2 aircraft, to multiple trucks, trams, a ferry, a diesel locomotive, T-34 and T-54B tanks, an Osa anti-aircraft system, a Tor missile system and a port crane. He is sometimes referred to as the 'Primorsky Hercules' or just the 'Russian Hercules'. In addition to his achievements in sports, Savkin is an avid chess player.

Next year, Savkin plans to take on his biggest challenge yet, and will try moving the Oleg Tavolzhanskiy, a massive 18,000 ton freighter.