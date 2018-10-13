Russian Space Corp Gets Telemetry Data, Video to Probe Soyuz Fall – Roscosmos

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia’s Energia Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC Energia) has received telemetry data as well as materials from the video recorder from the Soyuz-FG launch vehicle, Russia's space agency Roscosmos said.

"The video recorder and telemetry data of Soyuz-FG, which had an accident during the launch on October 11, were delivered to RSC Energia for examination and in order to draw conclusions. The results of the analysis will be sent to the commission established to investigate the incident. Roscosmos is in constant contact with NASA on the issue of sending a US cargo ship to the ISS if needed," Russia's space agency Roscosmos said Thursday in a statement.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik's source stated that a subcommission that closely cooperates with foreign partners has been created, and it would be engaged in considering the options for ISS further exploitation; it suggests both studying the negative scenario of the station's temporary shutdown and the elaboration of a new flight schedule.

On October 11, an accident occurred minutes after the liftoff of a Soyuz-FG launch vehicle carrying the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft with two new members of the International Space Station (ISS) crew on board. An emergency escape capsule allowed the crew to return to Earth safely.

The launch of the Progress MS-10 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) was scheduled to take place on October 31, however, it was postponed to November following the failed liftoff of the Soyuz MS-10 on Thursday that used the same booster.