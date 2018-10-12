Two Astronauts Scheduled to Fly to ISS Next Spring - Roscosmos Chief

The crew members of the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft who made an emergency landing in Kazakhstan after the failed launch of their vehicle at the Baikonur cosmodrome, earlier arrived at the Chkalovsky military airport.

The flight of Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague to the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled for next spring, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said.

"We are back to Zvyozdny gorodok. The guys will fly. We’re planning their flight for next spring," Rogozin wrote on Twitter.

Мы вернулись в Звёздный. Ребята обязательно полетят. Планируем их полёт на весну следующего года. pic.twitter.com/vmEu86Sntd — Дмитрий Рогозин (@Rogozin) 12 октября 2018 г.

On October 11, an accident occurred during the liftoff of a Soyuz-FG launch vehicle carrying the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft with two new members of the International Space Station (ISS) crew on board. The crew safely returned to Earth in a jettisoned escape capsule.

Roscosmos has launched an inquiry into the accident.

A source at the Baikonur space center told Sputnik on Thursday that all Russian manned launches had been suspended after the Soyuz accident.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov expressed hope that NASA would treat the situation with understanding.