Soyuz MS-10 Crew Arrives at Chkalovsky Airport After Failed Launch (VIDEO)

CHKALOVSKY, Moscow Region (Sputnik) – A Russian Tu-134 plane owned by the Roscosmos space agency carrying the crew members of the Soyuz spacecraft who made an emergency landing in Kazakhstan after the failed launch of the vehicle at Baikonur, arrives at the Chkalovsky military airport in the Moscow Region.

According to the website Flight Radar that shows real-time aircraft flight information, the Tu-134 plane with the registration number RF65150 flew over the territory of Kazakhstan and has approached Moscow.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

© AFP 2018 / SHAMIL ZHUMATOV / POOL Soyuz Space Vehicle Designed to Safely Return Crew in Any Conditions – ASI

On Thursday, an accident occurred during the liftoff of a Soyuz-FG launch vehicle carrying the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft with two new members of the International Space Station (ISS) crew on board — Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague

READ MORE: 'It's a Reliable System': NASA Believes Russia Will Find Cause of Soyuz Incident

The crew safely returned to Earth in a jettisoned escape capsule. Roscosmos has launched an inquiry into the accident.