Putin, Kim Exchange Messages on 70th Anniversary of Bilateral Ties - Reports

Kim had said that relations between Pyongyang and Moscow had developed on the basis of the "principle of mutual respect, good neighborliness and mutual benefits," the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported, citing an official message carried by the North Korean state-run KCNA news agency.
Putin, in his turn, also underlined the continuing development of Russian-North Korean constructive relations.
"For the past decades the Russian Federation and [North Korea] have accumulated lots of experience in the course of constructive cooperation in various fields," Putin said in his message, as quoted by Yonhap.
Putin’s message, however, did not elaborate on the details of the joint program between North Korea, Russia and South Korea.
The Soviet Union was the first state to recognize North Korea on October 12, 1948.
