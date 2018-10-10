Russia Consistently Fulfills Commitments on Anti-Doping Fight - Putin

"Russia consistently fulfills its obligations in the field of anti-doping…We are determined to create one of the best systems to counter doping in sport, and for this, we have developed and are implementing a special national plan," Putin said at the "Russia — A Sports Power" forum.
The Russian president stressed, though, that problems with doping in sport exist in many other countries as well, which points out at "the obvious imperfection of the entire international anti-doping system."
"We agree with our partners about the need for changes in this area, and we are convinced that such work must be carried out under the UNESCO auspices," Putin added.
