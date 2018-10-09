6.3 Magnitude Quake Hits Off Russia's Kuril Islands - Reports

An earthquake has been recorded near the Kuril Islands days after the Ebeko volcano on Paramushir Island erupted, according to reports from geophysical services.

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the Kuril Islands on October 9, the Sakhalin branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences geophysical service reported.

"At 6:45 p.m. local time, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake occurred with an epicenter 146 kilometers east of the island of Onekotan. The epicenter depth is 56 kilometers," the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismic station representative said.

No tsunami warnings have been issued.

READ MORE: At Least 11 Dead After Earthquake Strikes Haiti — Reports

On October 6, the Russian Emergencies Ministry in the far eastern Sakhalin Region reported that a column of ash at a height of 4.5 kilometers (2.8 miles) had spewed from the Ebeko volcano on Paramushir Island, located in the Russian Kuril Islands archipelago.