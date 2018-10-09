6.3 Magnitude Quake Hits Off Russia's Kuril Islands - Reports

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the Kuril Islands on October 9, the Sakhalin branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences geophysical service reported.
"At 6:45 p.m. local time, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake occurred with an epicenter 146 kilometers east of the island of Onekotan. The epicenter depth is 56 kilometers," the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismic station representative said.
M6 — 138km S of Severo-Kuril'sk, Russia— World Earthquakes on the Map (@MapQuake) 9 октября 2018 г.
Mag: 6
Depth: 42.02km
Date-Time: 2018-10-09 07:45:14 UTChttps://t.co/GjdDxtSSTo#USGS #Earthquake #Russia pic.twitter.com/oS2ozAkThI
No tsunami warnings have been issued.
On October 6, the Russian Emergencies Ministry in the far eastern Sakhalin Region reported that a column of ash at a height of 4.5 kilometers (2.8 miles) had spewed from the Ebeko volcano on Paramushir Island, located in the Russian Kuril Islands archipelago.
