WATCH Moment Road Bridge Collapses on Trans-Baikal Railway in Russia

A driver of a dump truck that tried to cross a road bridge connecting the two parts of the Svobodny town in Amur Oblast, Russia has been injured after the bridge collapsed on October 9.

A video that was captured by a passersby shows the moment of the bridge collapse when a dump truck was on the bridge and a freight train just passed under the bridge.

The truck driver has been taken to hospital.

All services of the city work at the site, removing the collapsed slabs from the railway to restore movement.

The incident in Svobodny did not affect the movement of passenger trains. According to the railway's spokesman, in case the railways are restored, they will arrive at the station according to the schedule. Otherwise, passengers will be informed about the delay.