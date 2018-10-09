At Least 1 Person Injured as Bridge Collapses in Amur Region, Russia (VIDEO)

"Two parts of the viaduct collapsed… on the railway track of the Trans-Baikal Railway. According to preliminary information, at the time of the incident, a truck was passing over the bridge, the driver of which was taken to hospital," a representative of the press service said.
In turn, the Amur region’s authorities told Sputnik that the bridge fell on the main track of the Trans-Siberian Railway.
The train traffic on the Trans-Siberian Railway has subsequently been stopped, according to the press service of the Trans-Baikal Railway.
WATCH: Scene From Genoa After Motorway Bridge Collapses Killing Reportedly 35 People
All comments
Show new comments (0)