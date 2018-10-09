At Least 1 Person Injured as Bridge Collapses in Amur Region, Russia (VIDEO)

BLAGOVESHCHENSK (Russia)(Sputnik) – At least one person was injured when a bridge collapsed on Tuesday on the railway track in the town of Svobodny in the Russian Far East, the local department of the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

"Two parts of the viaduct collapsed… on the railway track of the Trans-Baikal Railway. According to preliminary information, at the time of the incident, a truck was passing over the bridge, the driver of which was taken to hospital," a representative of the press service said.

In turn, the Amur region’s authorities told Sputnik that the bridge fell on the main track of the Trans-Siberian Railway.

The train traffic on the Trans-Siberian Railway has subsequently been stopped, according to the press service of the Trans-Baikal Railway.

