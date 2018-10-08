South Korean Court to Try Crew of Detained Russian Ship Next Week - Trade Union

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - A trial in the case of a detained Russian crew whose ship was impounded in Busan on an order by South Korean authorities will begin next week, the chair of the Russian Seafarers’ Union said Monday.

The ship, Palladiy, was arrested for failing to pay wages. It left the harbor to escape a storm in August and pressed onward despite orders by coast guards, prompting a helicopter chase.

"The crew of the Palladiy said Busan prosecutors had completed their pre-trial questioning. The first court hearing is scheduled for October 17," the Union’s Nikolai Sukhanov told reporters.

Four crew members are in custody in Busan, he said. They were earlier identified as the captain, the senior mechanic, the engine operator and a sailor. The ship’s owner was also arrested. Eleven people are staying aboard with enough food and drinking water.