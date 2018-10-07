Register
22:24 GMT +307 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    European Council President Donald Tusk addresses the media after the signature of the second EU NATO Joint Declaration, in Brussels on Tuesday, July 10, 2018

    ‘Nauseating Rhetoric’: European Council’s Tusk Attacks Russia in Angry Speech

    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing everything he can to undermine the “the most beautiful political undertaking in Europe’s history,” said Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council (EC).

    British Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the arrival of European Council President Donald Tusk prior to a bilateral meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk during an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017
    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Pool
    ‘Brilliant Trolling’: Brits React to EU Council President Donald Tusk’s Mocking of UK PM’s Brexit Strategy
    During a heated speech in Poland's Kraków, Tusk took Russia and its President Vladimir Putin to task, accusing the neighboring nation of working tirelessly to "weaken European unity" and "disintegrate Europe," cited by Politico.

    Tusk pointed to Saturday's elections in Latvia, in which the pro-Russian Latvian Social Democratic Party (SDPS) appears to have won a majority of seats in the nation's parliament, as a negative consequence of Kremlin influence, ratcheting up his comments in fear-mongering attacks at Moscow and its chief of state.

    "Our problem is Russia," Tusk declared, "which is undermining whatever it can undermine in Europe."

    At a conference on the future of the European Union hosted by the Pontifical University of John Paul II in Kraków in southern Poland, Tusk asserted that he "can provide numerous examples to prove that Russians will not refrain from any means to weaken European unity."

    The president of the EC — the governing body for the powerful European Union (EU) economic bloc — suggested that the Riga vote results were "a turning point for that region, a moment which was planned in the Kremlin and not in Europe," adding that the results of the popular Latvian national vote made him "anxious," cited by Politico.

    Final polling results in Riga have revealed that the pro-Russian Harmony party has garnered the highest number of votes.

    Although the Polish-born EC president claimed during his speech that he had no "anti-Russia" bias, he continued to cite allegations of Moscow's meddling; in Brexit, in a cyberattack on the Organisation for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons and in recent independence referendums in Catalonia.

    Tusk expanded his dire warnings by pointing out souring economic relations with the US, a longtime EU partner.

    "Never before in my life has America been a problem for Europe," said Tusk, adding that, "what happened under the administration of my namesake Donald Trump is a new phenomenon."

    European Union Council President Donald Tusk (File)
    © AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
    Tusk Hits Back at Trump for Calling EU 'Foe': 'Fake News'

    "America is sailing away from Europe today," noted the former Polish prime minister, adding that, "it is intentional."

    The EC president also spoke in support of recent immigration spikes in Europe, claiming that the EU could handle the influx of refugees from North Africa and the Middle East due, in part, to a treaty between Ankara and The Hague mandating the assistance of Turkey as a migration buffer zone.

    "One can cope with the [European immigration] problem without a mouthful of nationalistic slogans and this nauseating rhetoric," he stated.

    Related:

    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    Polish-US Experts Group Begins Work on Potential US Base in Poland - MoD
    Suggestion to Allocate $2Bln for US Military Base in Poland Excited Trump - Duda
    EU Chief Juncker Refuses to 'Quarrel' With Russia Despite Hacking Accusations
    Tags:
    alleged "Russian threat", aggressive rhetoric, hate speech, Catalonia Independence Referendum, Brexit, European Council, Harmony party, UN’s Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), European Union, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Donald Tusk, European Union, Catalonia, Europe, Poland, Turkey, Russia, North Africa, Middle East, United Kingdom, Latvia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Natural Beauty: Must-See Landscapes From All Over the World
    Natural Beauty: Must-See Landscapes From All Over the World
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse