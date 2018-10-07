ROC President on Youth Olympics: Attitude Toward Russian Athletes Has Changed

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said Saturday that he believed that there would be no provocations against Russian athletes during the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics.

"I have held about 10 meetings, official ones alone, including with the representatives of national committees, three of them are our opponents. And I can state that the attitude toward Russian athletes has changed… I do not expect any provocations at the youth level, especially taking into account, that children are less susceptible to political game than their adult colleagues," Pozdnyakov said.

© AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin 'They Insist on Recognizing Something That Did Not Happen': Russian Olympic Committee Refutes Claims on State Doping Program

The 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games are beginning in the Argentinian capital on Saturday. Following the doping scandal, involving Russian athletes, the Russian team has been repeatedly subject to harsh criticism by the representatives of other teams during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.