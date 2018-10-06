Kremlin Spokesman Reveals How Putin Will Spend His Birthday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Saturday has talked about the upcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin's birthday.

"The president will spend this day with loved ones, relatives and friends," Peskov said answering a question about Putin's plans for the birthday.

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi said that he will fly to his friend Vladimir Putin on his birthday.

​"I'm flying on a plane to celebrate my friend Vladimir Putin's birthday. I will take the opportunity to discuss all the most important international problems," the message says on his Facebook page.

Putin often spent his birthdays with his family. For instance, in 2016 the Russian leader spent most of the day with his relatives and friends.

On Sunday, October 7, Putin will turn 66.