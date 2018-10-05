Register
20:54 GMT +305 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Transporters-launchers for S-400 Triumf missile systems at the final rehearsal of the military parade to mark the 73rd anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War

    What You Need to Know About Russian S-400 Air Defense Missile System

    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    230

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow and New Delhi have signed a contract on supplies of S-400 air defense systems to India; the Russian S-400 Triumph air defense system (NATO reporting name SA-21 Growler) is a next-generation long and multiple range surface-to-air missile system.

    The system is designed for protection of the most important political, administrative, economic and military facilities from air strikes, strategic cruise, tactical and operational-tactical ballistic missiles, as well as medium-range ballistic missiles under the conditions of military and radio-electronic resistance.

    The S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system enters service in Sevastopol to protect Russian air borders
    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    Sanctions Trumped: Indian Cabinet Gives Final Nod for S-400 Deal with Russia
    The complex can be used at any time of the day or night, under any geographic and weather conditions as well as under intensive electronic resistance.

    The system was developed by the Central Design Bureau Almaz, now JSC NPO Almaz named after A. A. Raspletin. S-400 was created on the basis of the Russian S-300 air defense systems, but has significantly better performance capabilities in terms of effectiveness, coverage area, as well as in variety of targets. Initially, the system was named S-300PM3.

    Transporters-launchers for S-400 Triumf missile systems at the final rehearsal of the military parade on St. Petersburg's Palace Square, which is timed to the 73rd anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War
    © Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
    Transporters-launchers for S-400 Triumf missile systems at the final rehearsal of the military parade on St. Petersburg's Palace Square, which is timed to the 73rd anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War

    The structure of S-400 Triumph system includes a control center with radio location system, up to six air defense systems (each complex includes a radar station and up to 12 launcher systems with guided surface-to-air missiles of two types), and additional tools: all-altitude radar station and portable antenna tower.

    READ MORE: India, Russia Formally Ink $5.4 billion S-400 Air Defense System Deal — Kremlin

    All elements of the Triumph system have been developed on the basis of the latest scientific and technological achievements, with the use of advanced element base and modern technologies. All S-400 combat processes are automated: detection; route escort; allocation of targets between air defense systems, target locking, tracking and recognition, selection of a type of missiles, preparing missiles for launches, launches, missile tracking as well as assessment of the results of fire.

    Подготовка боевой техники к участию в параде Победы в Калининграде
    © Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
    S-400

    The Triumph’s control post can ensure the integration of the air defense system into the control structure of any air defense system. All elements of the system are located on all-terrain wheeled chassis and can be transported by railway, water and air transport.

    The Triumph air defense system can engage in hostilities both independently and in collaboration with higher command posts, or external radar stations.

    At the same time, any S-400 complex can not only fire by someone’s commands, but can also control different types of air defense systems: S-400, S-300, Pantsir-S1, Tor-M1 by combining dozens of launchers with hundreds of missiles under its command.

    S-300VM Antei-2500 air defense system. (File)
    © Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
    S-300VM Antei-2500 air defense system. (File)

    S-400 looks like S-300, which was done intentionally, so that the enemy could not recognize which system it faces.

    All missiles that are used in S-400 have a "cold start." The missiles are blasted from the launch barrel by a powder catapult, at the height of 30 meters (98.5 feet) gas vanes turn the missile in the direction of the target, after which the main propulsion motor starts. This increases the range of the flight and narrows the near border of the impact zone.

    At the end of the trajectory the missile implements active radar self-guidance.

    The target is hit by high-explosive fragmentation warhead with electronic fuze and multi-point initiation system.

    Thanks to the mechanism of vertical launch, the air defense system can shell targets of any direction without turning the launcher.

    The S-400 system has following technical characteristics:

    — target detection range up to 600 kilometers (372.8 miles);

    — number of simultaneously tracked targets up to 300;

    — maximum speed of targets 4,800 meters per second;

    — number of simultaneously shelled targets up to 36;

    — number of simultaneously guided missiles up to 72;

    — striking range for the aerodynamic target from 3 to 250 kilometers;

    — altitude of the set aerodynamic target from 10 meters to 27 kilometers;

    — striking range for tactical ballistic targets from 5 to 60 kilometers;

    — altitude of the set ballistic target from 2 to 27 kilometers;

    — speed on hard-surface roads up to 60 kilometers per hour, on unsurfaced roads up to 40 kilometers per hour and on cross-country terrain up to 25 kilometers per hour;

    — deployment time after a march 5 minutes;

    — time before full combat readiness after deployment 3 minutes;

    — time between major overhauls 10,000 hours;

    — service life at least 20 years of ground facilities and 15 years of surface-to-air missiles;

    — number of simultaneously shelled targets by one air defense missile system up to 6.

    A woman walks near Russia's air defence system S-400 Triumf launch vehicles at the military exhibition
    © AFP 2018 / KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
    US on India's S-400 Deal: CAATSA Not Intended to Damage Allies' Capabilities
    The system can also be used against ground targets.

    The ground tests of S-400 air defense system were conducted at the Kapustin Yar range in the Astrakhan region from 1999 until May 2003. On April 28, 2007, the Triumph air defense system was put into service by the Russian army in line with the governmental order. On August 6, 2007, Triumph’s first battalion and command center entered combat duty in the Moscow region.

    Related:

    India, Russia Formally Ink $5.4 billion S-400 Air Defense System Deal - Kremlin
    Sanctions Trumped: Indian Cabinet Gives Final Nod for S-400 Deal with Russia
    NATO Chief Says Turkey’s Russian S-400 Purchase a ‘National Decision’
    Tags:
    missile system, ballistic missile, S-300 air defense system, S-400, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 29 - October 5
    This Week in Pictures: September 29 - October 5
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse