Helicopter Crash in Russia's Kostroma Region Kills 3 - Emergencies Ministry

"The wreckage of the helicopter was found near the village of Vonyshevo, the aircraft was burnt," the representative said, adding that the type, as well as owner of the helicopter, have not been determined yet.
The Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the helicopter crash.
READ MORE: Rescuers Find Missing Mi-8 Helicopter in Irkutsk region, 3 Dead — EMERCOM
Earlier, the Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Irkutsk region. On September 2, the Mi-8 helicopter of the Irkutsk-based Angara airline flew out of the city of Ust-Kut for geological exploration, but the crew did not reach out in time. There were three crew members on board the helicopter. All of them were found dead. The spokesman for Siberian air rescue center told Sputnik that the helicopter was destroyed.
