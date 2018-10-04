Helicopter Crash in Russia's Kostroma Region Kills 3 - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A helicopter crashed on Wednesday in Russia's Kostroma region, killing three people, a representative of the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

"The wreckage of the helicopter was found near the village of Vonyshevo, the aircraft was burnt," the representative said, adding that the type, as well as owner of the helicopter, have not been determined yet.

© AFP 2018 / Thomas WATKINS Five People Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Afghanistan - Reports

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the incident occurred in the Soligalich district of the Kostroma region.

The Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the helicopter crash.

READ MORE: Rescuers Find Missing Mi-8 Helicopter in Irkutsk region, 3 Dead — EMERCOM

Earlier, the Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Irkutsk region. On September 2, the Mi-8 helicopter of the Irkutsk-based Angara airline flew out of the city of Ust-Kut for geological exploration, but the crew did not reach out in time. There were three crew members on board the helicopter. All of them were found dead. The spokesman for Siberian air rescue center told Sputnik that the helicopter was destroyed.