Bank of Russia May Impose New Restrictions on Non-Ruble Loans - Deputy Governor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Bank of Russia has noted relatively fast rates of de-dollarization in lending processes in the country, the regulator's first deputy governor, Ksenia Yudaeva, said on Wednesday.

"De-dollarization of loans is proceeding fairly quickly. The last figures showed a 7-percent year-on-year drop in foreign currency lending of legal entities, while the figure for personal lending is around zero. If necessary, we can take additional measures," Yudaeva told reporters, asked whether she saw the need for the Central Bank to tighten regulations on foreign currency loans.

Russia has long been seeking to reduce its dependence on the US dollar. On Monday, the Bank of Russia revealed it had reduced the shares of US dollars and euros in its international reserves over the year ending March 31, while increasing the share of Chinese yuan.

READ MORE: Russian Central Bank Stops Buying Foreign Currency

In July, Russia's VTB Bank Chairman Andrey Kostin asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to back the proposals prepared by VTB, which were aimed at de-dollarization and restricting the use of offshore structures.

© AP Photo / Mike Groll, File Gold-Backed Ruble Could Become Game Changer for World Monetary System - Scholar