Kremlin Confirms Putin Will Attend Russian Energy Week's Plenary Session

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin press service confirmed on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would take part in a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week (REW) international forum on October 3 in Moscow.

"On October 3, Vladimir Putin will take part in the plenary session of the second Russian Energy Week (REW) Energy Efficiency and Energy Development International Forum, which will be held in Moscow from October 3 to October 6. The topic of the discussion is Sustainable Energy for a Changing World. The moderator of the plenary session will be a TV host, a special correspondent for PBS NewsHour Ryan Chilcote," the statement said.

The Russian Energy Week will be held in Moscow on October 3-6.

The event was first held in 2017 and serves as a platform for demonstrating the prospects of Russia's fuel and energy industry and exploring the potential of international cooperation in the field.