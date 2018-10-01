North Korean Electric Power Minister Leaves for Moscow to Attend Energy Forum

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A North Korean delegation led by Electric Power Industry Minister Kim Man Su has left for Moscow to attend the Russian Energy Week international forum, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said on Monday.

"On October 1, a North Korean delegation headed by Electric Power Industry Minister Kim Man Su left for Moscow to attend the Russian Energy Week international forum. Russian Ambassador [Alexander] Matsegora came to the Pyongyang Sunan International Airport to see the delegation off," the diplomatic mission wrote on Facebook.

The Russian Energy Week will be held in Moscow on October 3-6, covering the issues of the gas, oil and coal industries, electricity, petrochemistry, energy conservation, and increased energy efficiency.

The Russian Energy Week was introduced last year, and its program comprised 45 events in Moscow featuring 279 speakers, with people from 94 different countries attending the forum.