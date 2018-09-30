Lawmaker: Norwegian Delegation to Start 6-Day Visit to Russia's Crimea on Sunday

The visit of the delegation, which includes public figures, representatives of academia, agriculture and entrepreneurship, will last through October 6.
"The delegation from Norway arrives in Crimea on Sunday morning. We have close business ties with the Norwegians in the framework of the public diplomacy project. This visit is important as we are breaking the information blockade in Norway. The delegation includes practically representatives of all parties that exist in Norway. They are not just citizens, they are public figures, including members of various parties," Gempel said.
Delegations from a number of countries, including France, Germany, Italy and Bulgaria have also visited the peninsula despite sanctions imposed on Moscow following the 2014 referendum on Crimea rejoining Russia.
