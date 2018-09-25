ROCA Suspends Joint Services With Constantinople Patriarchate

The Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia has ruled to "suspend the service at the hierarchical level with the Orthodox Church of Constantinople and the participation of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia in the work of the Episcopal Assemblies."
The relations between the Moscow Patriarchate and Ecumenical Constantinople Patriarchate deteriorated due to Ecumenical Patriarchate Bartholomew's decision to appoint his bishop representatives in Kiev within the framework of preparations for granting autocephaly to the Orthodox Church in Ukraine.
