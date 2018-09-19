Russian Scientists Send FEDOR Robot to Roscosmos to Get Ready for Spaceflight

"The board of trustees decided to transfer scientific and technical products created within the framework of the fund's projects for their further use in the interests of the public. In accordance with this decision, the Roscosmos group will be given the demonstration sample of the FEDOR robotic complex," the FPI's statement reads.
In addition, FPI will send a multirotor aircraft-based laboratory to the Era military innovation technopolis.
The trustee board meeting was led by Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov.
