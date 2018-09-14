North Korean Delegation to Take Part in Eurasian Women's Forum in Russia

MOSCOW(Sputnik) - Russia is ready to promote the dialogue between North Korean and South Korean participants of the upcoming second Eurasian Women's Forum, Speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house (Federation Council) Valentina Matvienko said.

The North Korean parliamentary delegation will take part in the work of the second Eurasian Women's Forum, Valentina Matvienko said.

Moscow, Seoul Resume Talks on Possible Gas Pipeline Across North Korea - Envoy

"I hope there will be an opportunity to organize the contacts between representatives of both Korean states… The North Korean parliament is ready to start the dialogue with the South Korean parliament. We will promote that," Matvienko told the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper in an interview issued on Friday.

"I was glad to know that [North Korea] decided to send the women's delegation headed by parliament's Vice Speaker Ri Hye Jong [to the forum]. I talked to her, she expressed a great wish to visit the Eurasian Women's Forum," Matvienko said.

The forum will be held on September 19-21 in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. In early September, the Federation Council's delegation headed by Matvienko visited Pyongyang.

