Russia to Examine Sakhalin-Hokkaido Bridge Investment Volumes – Trutnev

“Now we have different assessments of the cargo base. We will try to equalize the evaluations. It is difficult to forecast cost recovery of a big investment project. A difficult process is underway,” Trutnev said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
The official pointed out that he did not share the opinion that the construction of the bridge would not recover the costs.
“The peace creates the foundation in relations … That is not a matter of exchange … We are not assessing the economic effect here,” the deputy prime minister added.
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed signing a peace treaty between Russia and Japan by the end of the year without any preconditions.
The main issue so far preventing the parties from signing the treaty is a disagreement concerning a group of four islands that both countries claim — Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai, collectively referred to as the Southern Kurils by Russia and the Northern Territories by Japan.
