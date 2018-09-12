Register
14:49 GMT +312 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Permanent Multipurpose Module (PMM) and a docked Russian Soyuz spacecraft

    Russia Refuses to Accuse US Astronauts of Soyuz Air Leak - ISS Official

    © REUTERS / NASA
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 40

    IRKUTSK (Sputnik) – Making bald assertions that US astronauts were responsible for a recent air leak at the International Space Station (ISS) are unacceptable and dangerous, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told reporters, commenting on the Kommersant report on Wednesday.

    "It is absolutely unacceptable to cast a shadow on neither our cosmonauts nor the US astronauts … The commission is working, so it is absolutely unacceptable to make such assertions now, we should wait for the final results of this work and determine the origin of this hole. We cannot rule out that [the reason behind the hole emergence] might be a manufacturing failure. There can be an indefinite number of variants … Today, it is, to put it mildly, a short-sighted and dangerous approach to attach labels and conduct a witch hunt before the inquiry is completed," Borisov said.

    READ MORE: Russian Cosmonaut Speaks About Situation on ISS After Leak in Soyuz Spacecraft

    Borisov went on noting that the air pressure started falling after the spacecraft spent several months in space. 

    A view of Earth as seen from the Cupola on the Earth-facing side of the International Space Station. Visible in the top left foreground is a Russian Soyuz crew capsule. In the lower right corner, a solar array panel can be seen.
    © NASA
    What We Know So Far About ISS Air Leak as Some Suspect Sabotage
    According to the official, the hole is very small, and he praised the fact that it was detected with all the necessary measures taken in a timely manner.

    The head of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin also commented on the media reports that blamed the US astronauts dubbing them "rumors" that could undermine friendly relations among the International Space Station (ISS) crew.

    "The dissemination of conjectures and rumors about the events at the ISS does not contribute to the work of Roscosmos experts and is aimed at hampering friendly relations among the space station's crew. It is unacceptable to make any statements based on 'sources' until the conclusion of the Roscosmos special commission's work," Rogozin wrote on his Facebook page.

    The launch of Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with Soyuz MS-09 manned spacecraft from the launch table of launch pad No.1, Gagarin's Start, at Baikonur space center
    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    Situation Around Hole on Soyuz More Difficult Than Expected - Roscosmos Chief
    Earlier in the day, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported, citing a source in the Russian space agency Roscosmos, that the corporation’s commission, investigating the incident, has been considering a version that US astronauts might have been responsible for the emergence of a hole in the fabric of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft, which was docked with the ISS.

    On August 30, the ISS crew found a microfracture in one of the walls of the living section of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft that caused a minor air leak. The hole was patched up on the same day.

    According to the earlier reports of the special commission of Russian Energia Rocket and Space Corporation involved in the investigation of the case, the hole had been made deliberately, but the perpetrators had not been identified.

    Related:

    What We Know So Far About ISS Air Leak as Some Suspect Sabotage
    Air Leak Occurs at Russian Soyuz Spacecraft Docked to ISS – Roscosmos Chief
    Energia Co. Experts Believe Hole in Soyuz Spacecraft Made Deliberately – Source
    Tags:
    rocket, space, Soyuz MS, Roscosmos, ISS, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse