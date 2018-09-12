Register
06:59 GMT +312 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The cable-stayed bridge across Eastern Bosphorus Strait to Russky Island in Vladivostok. (File)

    Mongolia Mulls Establishing Its Trade Mission in Vladivostok, Russia

    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 30

    VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin commended Wednesday progressive development of relations between Russia and Mongolia and noted positive indicators of bilateral economic cooperation.

    "The relations between our countries are developing are developing on the basis of previously reached agreements. In general, we are satisfied [with the progress]," Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum at the talks with his Mongolian counterpart Khaltmaa Battulga.

    Vladimir Putin also noted positive indicators of bilateral economic cooperation.

    In turn, Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga said Wednesday at the Eastern Economic Forum during talks with Russian President that Ulaanbaatar is planning to set up its trade office in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok.

    "As part of cooperation with the Far East regions of Russia we are planning to open our trade mission in the city of Vladivostok,"  Battulga said.

    READ MORE: Mongolia Asks Russia to Rearm National Air Defense Forces

    Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Xi Jinping of China and Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj of Mongolia meeting in Tashkent
    © Sputnik / Dmitry Azarov/POOL
    Presidents of Russia, China, Mongolia Sign Deal on Economic Corridor
    According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow is the second largest economic partner of Ulaanbaatar after Beijing, however, the trade has been decreasing since 2012. The two states implement a number of joint projects in many spheres, such as railways and agriculture.

    In May, Russia's leading oil company Rosneft has signed an agreement on long-term supplies of petroleum products with Mongolia. In particular, the company’s subsidiary Rosneft-Mongolia KOO office will sell gasoline and diesel fuel to 12 consumers, which include Mongolia’s largest retail network owners such as NIK KOO, Magnay Trade КОО, Oin Birge KOO, and Sod Mongol Group. According to Rosneft, the total value of contracts is about USD 2.1 billion.

    In February, Russia's Rosatom and Mongolia's Nuclear Energy Commission have signed a memorandum of cooperation to establish Mongolia's nuclear scientific research center.

    READ MORE: Russian Railways Seeks to Ramp Up Transit Through Mongolia

    Related:

    Indian Home Minister to Witness Ground Breaking of Mongolia's First Oil Refinery
    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    From Mongolia to Europe on Camels: 12,000 km Caravan Promotes Nomadic Culture
    Mongolia, Singapore Final Sites Under Consideration for Trump-Kim Summit - Media
    India to Establish Air Corridor With Landlocked Mongolia to Boost Trade
    Tags:
    economy, cooperation, opening, trade mission, 2018 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Battulga Khaltmaa, Vladimir Putin, Vladivostok, Mongolia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse